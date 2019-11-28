Girl Scouts remind parents their daughters don’t ‘owe’ holiday hugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The holidays are here, and Girl Scouts of the USA are reminding members’ parents that holiday hugs are not a must.

The organization sent out its recommendation to parents on Tuesday, telling them their daughters don’t owe anyone a hug. They suggest that asking your child to give hugs to everyone at a holiday event could give them the wrong idea about “consent and physical affection” later in life.

Some say the Girl Scouts are blowing an innocent family interaction out of proportion.

The Girl Scouts have a history of taking on polarizing subjects regarding girls, women and gender identity. Over the past few years, some religious groups have made public splits from the organization because of the group’s “secular” interests.