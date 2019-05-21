Georgia elementary student celebrate custodian as 'King for a Day'

(WXIA) -- Students at Sand Hill Elementary in Carroll County, Georgia surprised their 83-year-old custodian with a send-off fit for a king on Friday.



That was John Lockett's last day on the job, after working for the Carroll County School System for more than a decade.



Lockett was told to be at the school before the last bell rang, and had no idea that a line of students and teachers were waiting to thank him for a job well done. They draped him in a cape and gave him a crown - all in celebration of "Mr. John Day".



"The school is definitely a family to me," said Lockett. "I love everyone of those teachers."



The teachers and the students love him too, and hope he enjoys spending more time with his grandchildren during his retirement.



