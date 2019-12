(CNN) – Friday is national fruitcake day. Fruitcakes are a traditional treat to enjoy over the holidays. They’re made with nuts and dried fruit.

Fruitcakes date all the way back to ancient rome. Fruitcakes often include chopped candies and sometimes soaked in brandy or another liquor.

They’re a traditional gift at this time of year and also a popular item to re-gift.

You can thank the desert for the expression “nutty as a fruitcake”.