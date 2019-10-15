Fort Worth officer charged with murder

FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC News) – A Texas police officer who shot and killed a woman inside her own home over the weekend has been charged with murder.

Aaron Dean’s arrest came hours after he resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department, under the threat of being fired.

“Had the officer not resigned I would have fired him for violations of several polices including our use of force policy, our deescalation policy and unprofessional conduct,” interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said shortly before Dean’s arrest.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning when a concerned neighbor called a police non-emergency number to ask for a wellness check on his neighbor after he noticed her front door was left open.

Footage from Dean’s body camera shows him approaching a window and firing a shot almost immediately after spotting someone inside the home, never identifying himself as a police officer.

The victim, 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at the time. She died at the scene.

