Former Savannah Book Fest headlining authors to hold free online conversation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two headlining authors from past years of the Savannah Book Festival will host an online conversation Wednesday night, and you can join in.

2012 SBF headlining author Stephen King and 2020 headlining author John Grisham will hold a free online conversation to discuss their new books on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In lieu of admission, King and Grisham are encouraging participants to consider donating to the Bookseller Industry Charitable Foundation, which helps bookstore employees in need. Click here to donate.

To register to watch the live conversation on Stephen King’s YouTube channel, click here. If you have questions for the authors, use #AskKingandGrisham on social media.