Florida woman charged after dog dies in hot car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) – A Florida woman is facing charges after her dog died from being left inside of a hot car for several hours.

Officials say Crystal Marie Houk left her dog inside of her car in a Walmart parking lot on Thursday. The high in Pensacola was 89 degrees, but the feels-like temperature was close to 100 degrees.

Houk told police that she left the air conditioner running for the dog, but a Walmart employee said when he opened the car door, hot air was blowing.

“You’ve got a high temperature in the middle of summer,” Chief deputy Chip Simmons of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. “You’ve got a closed door, and you’ve got hot air blowing on an animal like that. Ultimately, this is what happens.”

Houk also claimed she wasn’t inside of the store for long, but surveillance video shows she was inside for about three hours.

Officials said that animal control tried to take the dog’s temperature, and the thermometer stopped working when it hit 107 degrees.

Houk is charged with one count of animal cruelty, a third degree felony.

She is currently out of jail on bond and has a court appearance next month.