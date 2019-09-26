Florida teen survives boat anchor to the skull

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (SSN/NBC) – A Florida teenager is lucky to be alive after taking a boat anchor to his skull.

Caleb Bennett, 14, was on a fishing trip with his brother and friends when the accident happened.

“I saw something at the bottom of the boat, so I went and tied it down, and then I stood up and next thing I know, there’s an anchor in my head,” Bennett said.

Bennett calmly removed the anchor while his friend called 911 and his brother drove back to shore.

Caleb’s parents were in the Bahamas at the time and flew back as he was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

A medical team led by Dr. Rodriguez were able to remove bone fragments from his brain without taking out a part of his skull. Only his frontal lobe was damage, which is something Bennett can live without.

After five days in a coma, he woke up, and went home after just ten days.

“God saved my life,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s family said now, six months later, Bennett has recovered and has the same personality and all of his memories as before the accident.