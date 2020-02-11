Florida teen dies after being shot in eye with BB

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News) – A Florida teen has died after he was struck in the eye by a shot fired from a BB gun.

Ivan Johnson, 17, was shot on Feb. 1. He died three days later at a hospital.

Now his family is trying to process his death.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be as detrimental as it was when I got to the hospital,” Johnson’s mother, Camisha Denny, said.

Tampa police say the shot was fired by an 8-year-old boy who was riding in the back seat of his father’s car while Ivan was riding with the family.

Ivan’s family explained that he played football with the boy for days.

“We hope that he definitely is responsible for what he’s done,” Ivan’s dad, Solomon Johnson, said.

“Even though it was an 8-year-old child that pulled the trigger, I think a responsible parent would have put the gun somewhere else and not in the backseat,” he said.

So far no charges have been filed.

Read more: http://bit.ly/39C4GVd