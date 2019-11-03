Florida student tried to put hit on school employee, offered $100K for his head, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida high school student is accused of trying to hire a hitman on Instagram to kill a school employee.

Nicholas Godfrey, 18, is charged with first-degree attempt to solicit murder. Messages authorities discovered on Instagram included:

“I need a guy who can kill someone.”

“We have $100,000 for [the victim’s] head.”

“No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible.”

Investigators were able to tie the Instagram account’s IP address to Godfrey’s home in Port Richey. Godfrey then admitted to sending the messages.

Officials said they have notified the victim.

“As the victim and their family, imagine getting that notification from the sheriff’s office saying, ‘Hey, we need to protect you’,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Superintendent Kurt Browning says he’s warned students over and over about the use of social media.

“And this is the message that I have tried to get through the all the students across this district,” Browning said. “I have begged with students, I have pled with parents, to know what your kids are doing on social media and who they’re talking too.”