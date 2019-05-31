Florida Panhandle still struggling more than 7 months after Hurricane Michael Video

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. - Seven months ago, Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida Panhandle devastating communities and leaving behind a trail of destruction. Now as we head into another hurricane season towns like Mexico Beach are still struggling.

Mexico Beach has a population of just more than 1,100 people and from those we spoke to, it seems their community is as close as they are strong.

It's been 231 days and counting since Michael hit the coastal town, yet they still haven't received any federal aid to rebuild. But those who live there aren't discouraged--they're determined to see the recovery process through until the end.

Mayor Al Cathey says, "Being a small town coastal mayor, for most of the time I'm dealing with somebody's water bill wasn't billed right or maybe there's an issue with a pothole in the road, so we're a pretty slow pace town well all of that's changed."

Mayor Cathey is now dealing with a total rebuild of his city.

The beach town still doesn't have a bank, grocery store, or working gas station.

"But given the circumstances, we're not missing a beat. It's a little uncomfortable at times and sort of like camping out, but we get it done."

The lack of amenities dramatically changed the way Kimberly Shoaf approaches her job as head of tourism and community development.

Shoaf is president of tourism and says, "We're not necessarily pushing out tons and tons of advertisements like come to Mexico Beach, it's a great place to spend your summer vacation cause in all honestly it's not.

According to Cathey, Michael's 160 mile per hour winds destroyed 80 percent of the town. And of an estimated $25 billion in damage, about 60 percent was in Bay County which includes Mexico Beach and Panama City.

Long-time resident Pam Colvin explains, "We've had National Guard and people in the military come by and they have commented that it looked worse than a war zone. ... I think it's going to take quite a while for it to get beautiful again and functional again but Mexico Beach is very special and I think it can be done and I think it will be better than before."

A $19 billion disaster aid package was blocked Tuesday for the second time--money that Cathey says is critical to the city's recovery especially with some residents still without running water.





