Florida mom overdoses with children in the car

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) – A 12-year-old girl called 911 after her mother overdosed on the side of the interstate with three children and two dogs in the car.

Officials arrived on the scene and found Tiffany Smith unconscious in here mini van. They revived her with Narcan.

Smith told authorities that she was driving with her children, ages 12, 7, and 1 to her sister’s house is South Carolina. She said her back was hurting, so she stopped at a house to get some heroin for the pain.

Officers asked her if heroin was something she should be taking for her back, to which she replied, “It’s not, but I had no pain pill, and my back was hurting, and I’m making a five hour trip.”

The 12-year-old girl that called 911 can be heard trying her best to explain her location to dispatch.

“My mom won’t wake up, and we’re on I-4 in the car,” the child can be heard telling the 911 operator. “We’re in the grass, and we’re close to a ditch cause my mom was hitting her gas, and I don’t know how to put it in park.”

Officials said that all three children and the two dogs were unharmed. Smith was taken to the hospital.