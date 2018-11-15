National News

Florida man pleads not guilty in political pipe bombs case

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 02:37 PM EST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 02:37 PM EST

NEW YORK (AP) - The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges carrying a potential mandatory penalty of life in prison.

Cesar Sayoc entered the plea through his lawyer during his appearance in Manhattan federal court Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff has set a July 15, 2019, trial date.

Sayoc was arrested Oct. 26 outside an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida.

Authorities said he sent improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, critics of Trump and CNN. The scare heightened tensions before the crucial midterm elections but he was arrested within days.

Some of the devices arrived at New York addresses. None of them exploded.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center