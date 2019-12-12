Florida deputy shot in the line of duty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A Florida deputy was shot multiple times while responding to a suicide threat early Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy is expected to be okay.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Daniel Hux. The sheriff’s office says he called 911 complaining of domestic issues with his spouse and said he needed an ambulance.

When deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office, Hux opened fire.

One deputy, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times but is expected to be okay.

Hux was also shot and was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have been called to Hux’s home 16 times.

This is the third Escambia County deputy to be shot in less than a week.

Two others were shot Friday responding to the mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola. They were released from the hospital earlier this week.

“We’re stretched thin as far as that goes and psychologically, it has a tremendous effect on everything,” said Sheriff David Morgan of the shootings.