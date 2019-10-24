Florida bathroom peeper busted in Texas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – A man accused of planting a hidden camera inside bathrooms at three Florida medical facilities was caught with more than a million images and videos on his cellphone according to investigators.

The Department of Homeland Security arrested Rudelmiro Santizo Perez on Monday in Houston, Texas as he was trying to board a plane to his home country of Guatemala, according to detectives.

Santizo Perez was charged with eight counts of video voyeurism by the West Palm Beach Police Department, with a ninth charge possibly on the way.

Authorities believe Santizo Perez planted a hidden camera inside bathrooms at three medical facilities: St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the Lynn Cancer Institute in Boca Raton, and the Lynn Cancer Institute in suburban Delray Beach.

Investigators said Santizo Perez was an employee at all three facilities when the camera was placed there, and had access to the bathrooms as a result of his employment status.

