Florence-related deaths rise to 7; flooding continues in the Carolinas Video

NBC reports two more Florence-related deaths have been reported in North Carolina, bringing the total now to seven. On Saturday morning, Carteret County Emergency Services confirmed that two people died in the county.

On Friday, 5 people were reported dead in Florence-related accidents.

A mother and her 8-month-old were killed Friday when a tree fell on the back of their home. According to NBC News, the father was freed and transported to a hospital with injuries.

Another woman died in Pender County, a police spokesperson said. She had a medical condition and called for emergency assistance.

First responders could not get to her in time, due to large downed trees that blocked their route.

Authorities say two people died in Lenoir County, north of Wilmington.

A 78-year-old man was electrocuted attempting to connect two extension cords in the rain.

Another man, 77, was found dead Friday morning. Lenoir County emergency officials believe he was killed by wind while he was going outside to check on his hunting dogs.

Hours after Florence's eye made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, northeast of Wilmington, the storm wobbled along the coast with a slow grind.

Its lumbering pace propelled fears that flooding would worsen during high tide and force rivers to crest at record levels.