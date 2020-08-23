Fliers left $926,000 in cash, change at security in 2019, TSA says

SAVANNAH ,Ga. (CNN Newsource) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it kept $926,000 last year in change and cash left behind by travelers at airport checkpoints.

TSA made the disclosure in a new report to congress. The agency says it makes an effort to return lost money to travelers, but that it spends what’s left over.

TSA says it has collected more than $3.5 million in forgotten change and cash over the years. New York’s JFK International Airport accounted for the most unclaimed cash in 2019 with more than $98,000.

TSA encourages people who have left items behind at security checkpoints to contact one of its lost and found offices.