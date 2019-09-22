FL woman charged after video shows her choking dog with leash

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman has been charged after a video of her violently yanking her dog’s leash went viral.

On Friday, 26-year-old Michelle Sieber was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty, according to Tarpon Springs Police.

The viral video was filmed by Vincent Minutello. Sieber can be seen aggressively pulling her dog by its leash then suspending his body in the air as the dog struggles to breathe.

Minutello is then seen confronting Sieber.

“Hey can you go a little easier on that dog please?” he says.

Sieber laughs and replies, “Want him?”.

Minutello then tells Sieber she can’t pull on his collar that roughly and tells her she is choking the dog. He says the dog can’t breathe.

“Well if he stays here, he doesn’t get pulled,” Sieber says to Minutello.

Police took Sieber into custody Friday afternoon, and animal control took custody of her two dogs.

Sieber was also arrested in 2012 for hitting an elderly person.