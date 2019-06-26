First democratic debate set to begin tonight

(NBC News) – The stakes are high for the contenders set to face off this week in the first Democratic primary debate.

There are 20 candidates participating in total. One group will debate tonight and a second on Thursday.

A new straw poll from Moveon.org shows Senator Elizabeth Warren as a top pick. It shows Senator Bernie Sanders, and his plan to erase all student debt, trailing by 21 points. The two will be debating on separate nights.

Another poll of early primary state voters puts former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead.

Leading up to the debate, Beto O’Rourke has discussed his plan to pay for future veterans’ health care by taxing wealthy families without military ties, while Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg has been addressing racial tensions at home.

All of these issues and more can be expected to be debated tonight on stage in Miami.

WSAV will be live streaming both Wednesday and Thursday night’s debates starting at 9 p.m. WATCH LIVE HERE.

