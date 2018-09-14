Feds say disaster area expected to get as much rain in 3 days as past storms dropped in 2 weeks Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shianne Coleman (L) gets a hand from friend Austin Gremmel as they walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River begins to flood its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm clouds are seen over the 2nd ave pier as the force of Hurricane Florence is beginning to be felt on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street on September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A truck drives through deep water after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded the street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Men pack their belongings after evacuating their house after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded their street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Men pack their belongings after evacuating their house after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded their street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Residents wade through deep floodwater to retrieve belongings from the Trent Court public housing apartments on September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Trent Court public housing apartments are flooded after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A man makes photographs of the flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shianne Coleman (L) and Austin Gremmel walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River begins to flood its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) [ + - ]

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on Hurricane Florence (all times local):



10 a.m.



Federal officials are urging anyone who ignored orders to evacuate from Hurricane Florence to hunker down and stay put until the storm passes.



And they say people who are truly in an emergency should call 911, not just Tweet about it.



The disaster area was expected to get about as much rain in three days as the 1999 Dennis and Floyd storms dropped in two weeks.



About 9,700 National Guard troops and civilians have been deployed, with high-water vehicles, helicopters and boats. The Army Corps of Engineers were preparing to start work restoring power, installing temporary roofing and removing debris.



Charley English of the American Red Cross said anyone wondering how to help from afar can donate blood, registering first at their local Red Cross websites.



___



9:30 a.m.



Wind speeds are kicking up far from the coast in central South Carolina as Hurricane Florence slowly makes its way along the coast.



The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of up to 21 mph (34 kph) on Friday morning in Columbia.



That's about 220 miles (354 kilometers) from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, where Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. Friday, coming ashore along a mostly boarded-up, emptied-out stretch of coastline.



Wind gusts as high as 60 mph (96 kph) were recorded in the Myrtle Beach area.



___



9:10 a.m.



Forecasters say the eye of Hurricane Florence is wobbling slowly southwestward just off the coast of southeastern North Carolina, near the border with South Carolina.



The hurricane's top sustained winds have dropped to 85 mph (140 kph), while it moves slowly toward South Carolina at 6 mph (9 kph).



At 9 a.m. the center of the hurricane was about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of Myrtle Beach.



___



9 a.m



Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the U.S. electricity sector has been well prepared for Hurricane Florence even as hundreds of thousands of homes lose power in the storm.



Speaking during a visit to Moscow less than an hour after the hurricane made landfall in North Carolina, Perry says "we've done this many times before. We know how to manage expectations. We know how to prepare our plants for these types of major events."



Perry says his department has been in contact with power companies and gas pipeline operators. He says that "over the years the state government and the federal government have become very coordinated in their ability to manage the pre-deployment of assets (and) the response to the citizens of those states, and we will soon be into the recovery."



More than 415,000 homes and businesses were without power, mostly in North Carolina, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation's electrical grid.



___



8:15 a.m.



Hurricane Florence is dumping rain on North Carolina and pushing a storm surge taller than most humans onto communities near the coast.



The center of the eye of the hurricane made landfall in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, and was moving slowly westward just south of Wilmington.



Coastal and river communities on the north side of Florence are getting the worst of the flooding as the hurricane swirls onto land pushing a life-threatening storm surge.



More than 415,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation's electrical grid.



___