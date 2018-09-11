Federal government braces for direct hit from Florence

WASHINGTON - From the east coast to White House, all eyes are on Hurricane Florence.

The president has signed disaster declarations for the Carolinas and on Tuesday met with the Homeland Security secretary as well as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrators for briefings as the storm nears the east coast.

“The system is projected to move inland. Dump large amounts of rainfall. We will be measuring rainfall in feet not inches,” said FEMA Director Brock Long.

FEMA says its preparing for the worst as forecasters expect high winds, life-threatening storm surges and major damage along the southeast coast.

“We will experience power outages, we will have infrastructure damage, there will be homes damaged, there will be debris on the roads,” FEMA’s Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery, Jeffrey Byard, added.

Massive evacuations are already underway in the Carolinas as officials continue to urge residents to be proactive.

“Build a kit, make a plan, know how you are going to be informed of the warning,” said Charlie English with the American Red Cross. “You will have plenty of time to get ready for this.”

A federal report found staff shortages and a lack of training slowed FEMA's response to Hurricane Maria last year. FEMA defended its action saying it is working with the White House, Department of Defense and other agencies to better handle this year's storms.

Meanwhile, defense leaders say thousands of National Guard troops are ready to assist where needed. And FEMA says it's ready to deploy its resources but stresses hurricane season is at its peak -- and more storms are likely.