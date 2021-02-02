FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving warrant in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Two FBI agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a warrant in Florida Tuesday, the federal law enforcement agency said.

The suspect in the early morning shooting in Sunrise, Florida is also dead, according to the FBI.

The agents were serving a search warrant in a “a violent crimes against children case,” the FBI told NewsNation.

“Two wounded Agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition,” the FBI said. “The names of the deceased will not be released at this time.”

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed near the scene of the shooting, according to video from NewsNation affiliate WFLA. The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the agency told NewsNation. “The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

The FBI said no further information will be released at this time.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.