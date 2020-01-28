Family’s 13-year-old dog stabbed 6 times by Tennessee officer

WARNING: Images and videos above may be disturbing to some viewers.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee family’s dog is recovering after being stabbed six times by a police officer who says he was protecting his own dog.

Tommy Jacobs says his 13-year-old dog, Cami, got out on the morning of Jan. 17. She was later found by neighbors in a pool of blood in the neighborhood.

The Rensch family, who found Cami, said she was in rough shape and looked like she would have bled out, had she not been found when she did.

Ring doorbell video footage of the incident later surfaced online. The video shows a man repeatedly stabbing the dog, then walking away.

The video makes Jacobs tear up.

“If a dog was attacking mine, I’d be kicking it and doing whatever I could do to get it away, but I couldn’t imagine pulling out a knife and stabbing that dog,” Jacobs said.

The officer says Cami attacked his dog and he did all he could to save his dog’s life. Jacobs thinks the video paints a different picture.

“It makes me wonder, you know, using excessive force on a dog, what are you going to do in the line of duty on something like this with a human?” Jacobs said.

The officer did file a police report, and the Jacobs family is considering prosecuting.