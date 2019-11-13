Facebook says it removed 3.2B fake accounts in 6 months

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions. The company said that mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates Facebook’s “coordinating harm policy,” which prohibits material that could out a “witness, informant, or activist.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook says it removed 3.2 billion fake accounts from its service from April to September, up slightly from 3 billion in the previous six months.

Nearly all of the bogus accounts were caught before they had a chance to become “active” users of the social network, so they are not counted in the user figures the company reports regularly. Facebook estimates that about 5% of its 2.45 billion user accounts are fake.

The company said in a report Wednesday that it removed 18.5 million instances of child nudity and sexual exploitation from its main platform in the April-September period, up from 13 million in the previous six months. It says the increase was due to improvements in detection.

The report is Facebook’s fourth on standards enforcement.