“Explosive” testimony strengthens impeachment push

(NBC News) The impeachement inquiry reached what many are considering a turning point Tuesday when Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor delivered nine hours of what Democrats call “explosive” testimony.

“Ambassador Taylor’s testimony was absolutely damning,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

“This is the, my most disturbing day in the Congress so far,” said Rep. Andy Levin. “Very troubling.”

In a 15 page statement Taylor told lawmakers “there appeared to be two channels of U.S. policy-making and implementation, one regular and one highly irregular” led by President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and that “everything” – aid, a White House visit – hinged on Ukraine investigating the Bidens.

“He was a highly credible witness who provided a detailed account of what he saw in his service in Ukraine as it related to this shakedown scheme,” Rep. Eric Swalwell said afterward.

Republicans argue his testimony was “unclear hearsay.”

“I believe there is conflicting testimony,” said Rep. Mark Meadows.

