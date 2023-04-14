UPDATE: Exit 18 has been reopened after clean-up.

———-

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and several fire crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on I-20 eastbound.

A fire official at the scene says it may have been due to a problem with the brakes.

The truck is carrying gasoline so officials say the fire is being allowed to slowly burn out.

Foam has been applied to the flames. Exit 18 will remain closed all day Friday. Authorities tell NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers that they have to offload the fuel before the truck can be moved.

Another crash not far away on I20 east bound happened around the same time this morning.

Two tractor-trailers collided in that accident.

Authorities say at least one person was injured.

Motorists should expect delays or try to avoid the area.

Thanks to the Center Fire Department for the amazing fire video and pictures.