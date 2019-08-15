Epstein autopsy reveals broken bones in his neck, report says

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, says person briefed on the matter, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(WSAV) – An autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein showed he “sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones,” the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The Washington Post cites two unnamed sources who said one of Epstein’s injuries was a broken hyoid bone. Experts told the Post that this kind of break typically happens when a person hangs themselves or is strangled to death.

The multimillionaire died Saturday by apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Officials are still working to figure out exactly how his death happened, as he was supposedly being guarded by prison staff members at the time.

