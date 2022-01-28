Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit about infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh involving several vehicles and a gas line.

The collapse happened in the Frick Park area of the city Friday morning. Several cars and a Port Authority bus were involved. It was reported by Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter that an odor of natural gas was detected and asked all residents to avoid the area.

Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter

The gas line was cut and the Red Cross is on scene to assist. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was set to arrive in Pittsburgh to push his $1 trillion infrastructure bill and efforts to strengthen supply chains in America.

Nexstar and Jocelina Joiner contributed to this report.