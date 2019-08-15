Earnhardt Jr. and family OK after Tennessee plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were on a plane that crashed down at a Tennessee airport Thursday afternoon.

The Carter County Sheriff said Earnhardt was taken to the hospital with injuries described as cuts and abrasions. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford added that Earnhardt’s wife, child and family dog were on board.

Kelly Earnhardt, Dale’s sister, tweeted about the incident, saying “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” including the two pilots involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane is a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina. It took off around 3:40 p.m.