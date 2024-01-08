(NewsNation) — Ringing in the new year with new goals, millions of Americans are participating in Dry January, a month of no alcohol which is said to reap health benefits like improved sleep, weight loss and lowered blood pressure.

According to a study, regular drinkers who abstained from alcohol even for 30 days saw an improvement in sleep and energy.

Of those who participated in Dry January in 2018, 71% had improved sleep, 58% lost weight, 54% saw an improvement in their skin and 67% had more energy, according to a University of Sussex study.

It can also help your wallet. 90% of study participants said they saved money participating in Dry January.

And the health benefits extend past the 30 days of abstinence. Six months after completing Dry January, participants reported drinking one day less per week and consumed about one drink less each day they drank, a study by the American Psychological Association found.

An overall decrease in alcohol consumption has proven to show longer-term health improvements such as a lower risk of cancer, heart and liver disease, high blood pressure, depression, anxiety and miscarriage, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Dry January is a popular trend started by the advocacy group Alcohol Change U.K. In 2023, at least 175,000 people signed up to participate in Dry January on the group’s website. In the U.S., 15% of adults, which amounts to more than 260 million Americans, pledged to practice Dry January as well, according to Time.

Millennials were the generation who participated the most in Dry January in 2021, 2022 and 2023 in the U.S., according to Statista.

But interest in a sober lifestyle appears to be growing among Gen Z, according to CivicScience, which reports 75% of Gen Z adults aged 21-24 are at least ‘somewhat likely’ to participate in Dry January in 2024 – the largest age demographic to do so.

CivicScience points to social media as a possible influence in the rising popularity of Dry January, saying 73% of TikTok users are interested in giving drinking a break in January 2024, while only 37% of those who don’t use TikTok are interested in doing the same.

While Dry January can be great for moderate drinkers, experts don’t recommend it for those who are alcohol-dependent. Alcohol Change U.K. warns that “people who are clinically alcohol dependent can die if they suddenly, completely stop drinking.” Rather than enduring withdrawal symptoms like nausea and vomiting, sweating, high blood pressure, insomnia, anxiety, agitation, rapid heart rate and tremors or shakes, experts recommend consulting a medical professional for a safe detox.