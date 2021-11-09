Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Tuesday watched drone video that showed Rittenhouse wheeling around and shooting Joseph Rosenbaum at close range during a night of turbulent protests on the streets of Kenosha.

The video, zoomed in and slowed down by a forensic imaging specialist, was played as the prosecution’s case appeared to be winding down after a week of testimony in which some of its own witnesses often bolstered Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense.

The footage showed Rosenbaum following Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse suddenly spins around and fires his rifle at him. Rosenbaum falls, and Rittenhouse runs around a car.

Dr. Doug Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office, said Rosenbaum was shot by someone who was within 4 feet of him.

It was the clearest video yet of the fatal shooting in August 2020 that set in motion the bloodshed that followed moments later: Rittenhouse, then 17, killed Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old protester seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse then wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, a protester and volunteer medic who came at Rittenhouse with a gun of his own.

FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Gaige Grosskreutz, top, tends to an injured protester during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Grosskreutz who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during street protests in Kenosha last year has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses police of enabling the violence by allowing armed militia to roam freely during the demonstration. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Gaige Grosskreutz is questioned by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger as he testifies about being shot in the right bicep during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Asked what was going through his mind, Grosskreutz said, “That I was going to die.” (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back to the gallery during a break in testimony from Gage Groskreutz during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back before his trial starts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Kenosha Police Department Detective Martin Howard, center, carries the weapon Kyle Rittenhouse used the night of Aug. 25 into the courtroom for Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Defense attorney Mark Richards enters the courtroom during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Rittenhouse’s mother Wendy Rittenhouse, in blue dress at right, and sister, McKenzie Rittenhouse, sit together. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)

From left, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi Kyle Rittenhouse and defense attorney Mark Richards stand in the courtroom during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Gaige Grosskreutz talks about the permanent injuries to his right arm and hand as he testifies about being shot, during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Video of the shooting was shown on courtroom monitors. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Kenosha Police officer Ben Antaramian shows the jury a tear gas canister that Gaige Grosskreutz testified he picked up out of the street before he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Video of the shooting was shown on courtroom monitors. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Defense attorney Mark Richards, foreground left, speaks with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Bill Beth as defendant Kyle Rittenhouse, background left, looks toward his family during Rittenhouse’s trial in Kenosha Circuit Court, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse, an aspiring police officer, shot two people to death and wounded a third during a night of anti-racism protests in Kenosha in 2020. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Heather Williams, a firearms and toolmark examiner, identifies the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020, as Kenosha Police Department Detective Ben Antaramian at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Heather Williams, a firearms and toolmark examiner, talks about the bullets Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020, during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi cross examines Gaige Grosskreutz who is shown on the video monitor being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Kristan Harris, of The Rundown Live, testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool Photo)

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, talks with his attorney Natalie Wisco during a break in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP)

Kenosha Detective Ben Antaramian testified that at some point in their investigation, authorities learned someone had recorded drone video. The video had played on a Fox News segment.

Prosecutors said they received a low-resolution copy earlier in their investigation but weren’t given a high-definition one until Friday, Day 5 of the trial.

Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet from Antioch, Illinois, had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from the sometimes-violent demonstrations that broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed that night. His lawyers have argued that he acted in self-defense, suggesting that he feared his rifle would be taken away and used against him.

Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him.

Last week, witnesses testified that the first man to be shot, Rosenbaum, 36, was “hyperaggressive” and “acting belligerently” that night and threatened to kill Rittenhouse at one point. One witness said Rosenbaum was gunned down after he chased Rittenhouse and lunged for the young man’s rifle.

On Tuesday, Rittenhouse turned his head and averted his eyes from a defense-table monitor as prosecutors displayed medical examiner photographs of Huber’s body laid out on a gurney, a gunshot wound to his chest clearly visible, and breathed deeply as autopsy photos of Rosenbaum showing his injuries were displayed for the jury.

A few jurors also seemed to find it difficult to look for long at the images, one glancing up at a monitor over her shoulder, then looking straight ahead.

On Monday, Grosskreutz testified that he pointed his own gun at Rittenhouse before he was shot. But he said he didn’t mean to and had no intention of firing it.

“I thought the defendant was an active shooter,” said Grosskreutz, 27. Asked what was going through his mind as he got closer to Rittenhouse, he said, “That I was going to die.”

Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz in the arm, tearing away much of his bicep — or “vaporized” it, as the witness put it.

Wisconsin’s self-defense law allows someone to use deadly force only if “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.” The jury must decide whether Rittenhouse believed he was in such peril and whether that belief was reasonable under the circumstances.

Grosskreutz said he had gone to the protest in Kenosha to serve as a medic, wearing a hat that said “paramedic” and carrying medical supplies, in addition to a loaded pistol. He said his permit to carry a concealed weapon had expired and he did not have a valid one that night.

“I believe in the Second Amendment. I’m for people’s right to carry and bear arms,” he said, explaining why he was armed. “And that night was no different than any other day. It’s keys, phone, wallet, gun.”

While Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot, the case has stirred racially fraught debate over vigilantism, the right to bear arms, and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. that summer over police violence against Black people.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Forliti from Minneapolis.