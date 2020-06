MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CNN) – A man accused of driving his truck into a group of protesters in Minnesota is charged with assault.

Authorities say 35-year-old Bogdan Vechirko’s alleged action incited “a crowd of peaceful demonstrators.”

No protesters were hurt during the incident, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Vechirko was treated for minor injuries to his eyes and nose after getting into a scrum with protesters,

He’s being held without bail.