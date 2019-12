SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot sits at $266 million. According to lottery officials this is the the fourth largest jackpot seen this year.

The cash option for the jackpot equals $182 million.

The odds for winning the jackpot are 1 in 303-million.

The next drawing takes place at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:00 p.m..

