Dozens of frozen shrimp products recalled after Salmonella outbreak

The FDA confirmed nine total illnesses linked to the recalled products, three of which required hospitalization. (Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — The FDA and CDC are investigating an outbreak of salmonella in multiple states that’s linked to the consumption of frozen shrimp manufactured by Avanti Frozen Foods of India.

The new frozen shrimp recall pertains to frozen cooked shrimp product that was imported to the U.S. between November 2020 to May 2021. Avanti Frozen Foods of India had a previous recall of frozen shrimp products that were imported from late December 2020 to February 2021.

Cases have been reported since July 21, with at least one person becoming ill from consuming shrimp that was not part of the previous recall, according to the FDA. Avanti Frozen Foods of India then expanded the recall to include more frozen shrimp products on Aug. 13.

The FDA confirmed nine total illnesses linked to the recalled products: four people from Nevada, two people from Arizona, two people from Michigan and one person from Rhode Island. Three of the sickened consumers required hospitalization.

The FDA recommends that consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat or serve these frozen shrimp products from the expanded recall:

Big River

365

Ahold

Censea

Cos

CWNO Brand

First Street

Nature’s Promise

Harbor Banks

Hos

Meijer

Sandbar

Sea Cove

Waterfront Bistro

Wellsley Farms

WFNO Brands

Food Lion

Hannaford

Below is the entire list of the recalled shrimp, according to the FDA’s website.