Dozens dead in southern storms

(NBC News) – At least 27 people are dead after a string of deadly tornadoes tore a path from the Deep South to the East Coast over the weekend.

Dozens more were wounded.

“It’s just what a war zone looks like,” said Murray County, Georgia Fire Chief Dewayne Bain.

The devastation stretches across multiple states, where homes and business were left in ruins, vehicles tossed on their sides and power lines ripped down.

More than a million were left without electricity across the strike zone after reports of more than 40 twisters.

