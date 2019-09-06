Dorian nearing North Carolina coast

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) – Hurricane Dorian is getting closer to North Carolina as it continues to weaken.

In an 8 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is about 30 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, near the state’s border with South Carolina.

Forecasters say the Category 2 storm has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and is moving northeast at 10 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to produce life-threatening storm surges, dangerous winds and flash floods along coastal areas of the Carolinas and southeast Virginia.

A hurricane warning remains in effect from the South Santee River in South Carolina to the border between North Carolina and Virginia. The warning also applies to the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Story info from NBC News, Associated Press