Dog adopted after spending 5 years in shelter

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (CNN) – One lucky dog in Kansas has a forever home after spending over five years in a shelter thanks to the help of one group.

Merrick, a 6-year-old dog, was at the Greater Kansas City Humane Society for over five years when one organization, Mission Driven, decided to put in extra work and extra money to get him adopted. The group put in thousands of volunteer hours and dollars into social media content aimed at getting Merrick a home. The group even put Merrick’s photo on a bilboard.

All of Mission Driven’s efforts paid off when Jordan Nussbaum saw the massive sign and told his girlfriend he wanted to meet the pup.

“It was love at first sight,” Nussbaum said. “It breaks my heart that he sat there, but I think that it was destined that he wait there that long until I was ready for another dog.”

Now, Merrick will get to experience a whole new life outside of the shelter.

“With a lot of love, a lot of attention, and most importantly, a lot of patience, we look forward to a long, happy life with Merrick,” Nussbaum said.