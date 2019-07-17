BELL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man held his wife’s lover at gunpoint and cut off the man’s penis before fleeing with the flailing appendage.
News outlets report 49-year-old Alex Bonilla was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated assault.
The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday that said Bonilla broke into his neighbor’s home Sunday, tied the neighbor up and mutilated his genitals with scissors. Deputies say the victim told authorities that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house.
Deputies say the motive still is under investigation, though an arrest report says Bonilla caught his wife and the victim having sex in May.
The victim was hospitalized.
LATEST STORIES:
- Colleton County officials arrest man accused of holding girlfriend hostage for 3 days
- Deputies: Florida man tied up wife’s lover, cut off his penis, ran off with it
- ‘The Act’, series filmed in Effingham County, nominated for two Emmy Awards
- Savannah man returns home after earning standing ovation for America’s Got Talent performance
- Local YMCAs combat summer learning loss with Celebrate Reading Day