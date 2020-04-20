Denver nurse calls protests ‘a slap in the face to medical workers’

DENVER (KUSA/NBC News) – A Denver, Colorado nurse says she felt joy for the first time in a while as she watched the Air Force Thunderbirds fly overhead in support of health care workers on Saturday – but that joy turned to anger as she watched protests on the ground outside her apartment on Sunday.

“It really feels like a slap in the face to medical workers,” said Alexis.

The nurse doesn’t want to share her last name out of concern there could be backlash for speaking out against protesters who want to re-open businesses now.

Protester Steven Peck said that instead of a stay-at-home order, he would like to see a targeted quarantine implemented for those most at risk for COVID-19.

“There is a way to begin to open up the economy in a safe and responsible way and that people that don’t represent the same risk profile can start to engage and spend and start to have dinners out again,” Peck said.

“I get it, we all want to be outside,” Alexis said. “If you don’t think for one second that I would rather be on a chairlift in Breckenridge, you’re crazy.”

She doesn’t work in a COVID-19 unit, but says the disease is felt everywhere in hospitals.

“We’re having to be surrogate family members for our dying patients,” she said. “Whether or not they’re COVID because we’re not allowing visitors right now. We can’t risk it.”

When Alexis looked out her window today, the American flags caught her eye.

“To fly American flags to support your point being that it’s justifiable to put other Americans in danger so that you can enjoy your life — so that you can go back to work — it feels backwards,” she said.

