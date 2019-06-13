Dems announce 20 presidential candidates who made first debates
WASHINGTON (AP/CNN) - The Democratic National Committee has announced the 20 candidates who have qualified for the party's first presidential primary debates later this month.
Those candidates are:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Author Marianne Williamson
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was the most high-profile candidate left off the list. He failed to reach the party's polling or grassroots fundraising thresholds.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam were among the others who missed the threshold for the debate.
Bullock's campaign has argued that he should have qualified but that the DNC changed its rules midstream, a charge that DNC Chairman Tom Perez rejects.
The debates will take place June 26-27 in Miami. NBC News plans Friday to hold a random drawing assigning 10 candidates to each night.
