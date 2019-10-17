Democrats walk out of White House meeting after Trump ‘meltdown’

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday walked out of a White House meeting with President Donald Trump after he had a “meltdown,” according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi claims the president was annoyed that a majority of Republicans joined them to condemn his decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Mr. Trump later tweeted a series of photos from the meeting, including one that he labeled “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown.” Pelosi later made the image her cover photo on Twitter.

Vice President Mike Pence is in Turkey trying to broker a cease-fire.

President Trump denies that the withdrawal of troops set the stage for Turkey’s invasion.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/32nQ3l7