Democrats push new coronavirus relief plan

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Democrats have unveiled their plan for the next phase of coronavirus funding.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she hopes the economy can be opened “safely and soon” and that the next round of funding will put “much needed money into the pockets of the American people.”

The plan includes another round of stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per person, as well as more aid to state governments.

Republicans insist that spending should be narrow and targeted.



“This is not the time for aspirational legislation, this is the time for a practical response,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.



