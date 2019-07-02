Democrats decry conditions at immigration facilities, report confirms dangerous overcrowding

(NBC News) Democrats visiting two migrant detention facilities in Texas Monday described deplorable conditions inside.

“One of the women said that she was told by an agent to drink water out of the toilet,” Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas said.

Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) tweeted this photo after his visit the El Pase Border Station #1.

A report by the Homeland Security Inspector General confirms the dangerously overcrowded conditions, noting migrants sleeping outside and just four showers for 800 people.

Three dozen protests are planned Tuesday at Congressional offices around the country.

Republicans blame loopholes in immigration law.

“This is a man made crisis,” Senator Ted Cruz said. “The responsibility for this crisis lies directly on the United States Congress.”

President Trump is promising to deport more immigrants after July 4th.

“Hispanics love what I’m doing,” Mr. Trump said. “Because number one, they don’t want to lose their job, they don’t want to take a pay cut and very importantly, most importantly, they don’t want to have crime.”

Meanwhile, the nonprofit investigative group ProPublica says it uncovered a secret Facebook page of border agents mocking immigrant deaths.

In a statement, Border Patrol called the comments “inappropriate” and promised employees will be held accountable.

That group has more than 9,500 members.