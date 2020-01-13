Democrat Cory Booker ends presidential bid after polling, fundraising struggles

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAV) — Democrat Cory Booker has ended his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles.
Booker first made the announcement in an e-mail to supporters. He then shared the news on Twitter Monday morning, thanking his team, supporters and everyone who believed in him.
“I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together,” Booker tweeted.
Booker’s campaign struggled with finances over the past few months. In September, the campaign was almost ended when a fundraising goal almost wasn’t met.