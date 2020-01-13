Democrat Cory Booker ends presidential bid after polling, fundraising struggles

FILE – In this June 1, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, waves before speaking during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco. Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAV) — Democrat Cory Booker has ended his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles.

Booker first made the announcement in an e-mail to supporters. He then shared the news on Twitter Monday morning, thanking his team, supporters and everyone who believed in him.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.



To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

“I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together,” Booker tweeted.

Booker’s campaign struggled with finances over the past few months. In September, the campaign was almost ended when a fundraising goal almost wasn’t met.