Delta now set to suspend flights to China starting Sunday, earlier than planned

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – Delta Airlines is moving up its suspension of flights between the US and China in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline will now suspend flights beginning Sunday, Feb. 2. Previously, Delta had announced the suspension of flights would begin on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The move follows a Department of Heath and Human Services ban on US-China travel set to begin Sunday.

Delta joins other major carriers, American and United, in canceling flights in response to the global health crisis.

Delta said the airline expects US-China flights to remain suspended at least through April 30.