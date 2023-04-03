ATLANTA (WSAV) — Delta says it takes the average traveler about 22 years to travel one million miles, but one customer has racked up around 14 million miles over three decades.

Todd O. is the airline’s first and only 14 Million Miler.

Todd says he appreciates Delta’s staff who have formed a bond with the frequent flier over the years.

“Everyone who works at the Delta Sky Club knows him,” said John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Operations Service Manager Ikrame Elaouane.

Regularly spending time with the JFK Delta Sky Club staff, he was surprised with a birthday cake and party by flight attendants after the airline learned that his most recent flight would take off on his birthday.

Photo via Delta Airlines

Todd says his love of flying started at a young age. He explains that flying allows travelers to experience other cultures in a matter of hours.

“I think one of the most amazing things about flying is that in the span of three, seven or 10 hours, you can be transported to an environment or a culture that’s completely different or be reconnecting with family and friends thousands of miles away,” he said.

Todd doesn’t show any signs of slowing down any time soon.