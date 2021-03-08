Decomposing bodies found in Albuquerque parking deck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB/NBC News) — The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing to investigate multiple homicides after four decomposing bodies were found inside a car at a Sunport parking garage Friday.

Those bodies were positively identified as Matthew Miller, Jennifer Lannon, Jesten Mata and Randal Apostalon.

Miller, Lannon and Mata were all reported missing out of Grants in January. Apostalon, however, was from Albuquerque.

APD partnered with Grants Police to investigate the possible connection between the missing victims and the grisly discovery at the Sunport.

According to Grants Police, the case began when 21-year-old Matthew Miller went missing in Grants. Police said they were looking for both Lannon and Mata to question them about Miller’s disappearance until they realized they were also missing.

KOB 4 spoke with Miller’s aunt who said while drugs were present in Miller’s life, he was a good kid.

“He was simply just at the wrong place at the wrong time and giving somebody a ride,” said Dasie Castillo, Miller’s aunt.

According to Grants Police, Daniel Lemos has been identified as a person of interest in the case. Miller’s aunt confirmed there was a family connection between Lemos and Miller.

“He is our family. Danny Lemos is our cousin. And if I could reach out, or if Danny Lemos could reach out to me, we could just get some answers, but I don’t know. There’s just something that tells me that—I just can’t see it,” Castillo said.

Lemos, a wanted fugitive, is armed and dangerous and goes by the nicknames of “Dog” or “Perro”.