Death highlights dangers of gender reveal parties

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (NBC News) – It’s a colorful way to make the big announcement but as these gender reveals become more popular they’re also becoming more outlandish and sometimes, dangerous.

Over the weekend, Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, was killed at a gender reveal in Iowa. The family was trying to make the announcement with colored powder but officials say they used gunpowder and metal tubing to set up the surprise, inadvertently creating a pipe bomb.

In 2017, an Arizona man, shooting at a powder filled target, sparked the Sawmill Wildfire. The fire burnt 47-thousand acres and cost millions in damage.

Officials warn about the dangers of using explosive devices.

“There’s plenty of other methods to do this,” explains Marion County, Iowa Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, “The volatility of any type of explosive device is just it’s not worth it.”

