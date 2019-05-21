(KTUU/NBC News) — Dead whales are washing ashore along the Alaska coast.



A second gray whale was found dead Sunday, making it the third whale found in just a few weeks. The carcass was found near Cordova.



Earlier this month another gray whale was found dead in Turnagain Arm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been monitoring that whale’s location. That whale washed up near Portage Monday evening.



A juvenile humpback whale was also found dead on April 30, after stranding itself twice in Turnagain Arm.



According to a press release from NOAA, an authorized team of marine mammal biologists performed a necropsy of the young adult female whale beached in the Copper River Delta on Sunday.



Although the necropsy did not immediately reveal a cause of death, it did provide scientists with the opportunity to collect samples to determine if the whale was exposed to harmful algal blooms or other illnesses.



At least 60 gray whales have been reported stranded dead along the west coast, during their spring migration from Mexico to Alaska. Of those necropsied, many were found to be skinny and malnourished.



Read more: http://bit.ly/30wpTfv