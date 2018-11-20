David's Bridal files for bankruptcy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) -- David's Bridal, the nation's largest bridal retailer, is filing for bankruptcy.

The company's Chapter 11 filing on Monday came as it struggles under a mountain of debt. According to court records, David's Bridal owes between $500 million and $1 billion to creditors--that amount is being reduced by more than $400 million under the bankruptcy agreement.

The agreement also allows operations to continue at the company's 300-plus stores.

The company says all wedding dresses will arrive on time and no bridal appointments will be impacted.

According to Moody's, sales and traffic have declined at David's in recent years. Marriage rates in the U.S. are also on the decline.



