Damage: Photos, videos of Hurricane Isaias flooding and damage in Myrtle Beach area

The video above from Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning shows one of the causeways flowing over.

Fire Chief Kevin Otte reports numerous roads along Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach with floodwaters covering them. One car is in the water, but no one was injured. Please avoid the area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews are dealing with numerous stranded motorists in addition to several other incidents. There is substantial flooding in the streets throughout the city. “We cannot stress this enough. Please stay off the roads. Stay out of flooded areas,” the department posted on social media.

43rd Ave Flooding in Cherry Gove submitted by Lynn Conner

Parts of Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach are covered in water. Officers are setting up cones near 3rd Ave South.

Storm surge in Garden City Beach is now coming into the pool of our hotel and around oceanfront homes. #Isaias pic.twitter.com/0Of7XDSPSt — Chris Spiker (@ChrisSpikerTV) August 4, 2020

Storm surge was significant in the Garden City area, making many roads impossible to drive. They were covered with sand or water for periods of the storm. People in the area reported water in their beach house.

North Waccamaw Drive near Garden City was covered by water in several areas as Isaias moves closer to Horry County.

Storm surge tonight around 10 PM in Garden City Beach, SC. Photo by Becki Meadows.

Beach Access 11, Sunset Drive, is completely inaccessible. (Source: Horry County Police)

A Canopy has blown off on the Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach. Watch the video below taken by ObiWanKaineobi on Twitter.

A car stuck is stuck in the water near Carolina Forest. This section of River Oaks Drive is blocked. See photo below.

Car stuck in the water near Carolina Forest. This section of River Oaks Drive is blocked.